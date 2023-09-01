Nokomis rolled past Argenta-Oreana for a comfortable 46-14 victory for an Illinois high school football victory at Nokomis High.

Nokomis moved in front of Argenta-Oreana 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins registered a 32-8 advantage at intermission over the Bombers.

Nokomis thundered to a 38-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

