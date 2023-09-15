An early dose of momentum helped Nokomis to a 46-7 runaway past Cerro Gordo at Cerro Gordo High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Nokomis a 30-0 lead over Cerro Gordo.

The Redskins' offense roared in front for a 38-0 lead over the Broncos at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

