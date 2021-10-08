Normal Community West rides the rough off Danville 28-14

Normal Community West dumped Danville 28-14 on October 8 in Illinois football.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
Normal Community West's offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over Danville at halftime.
The Wildcats' determination showed as they carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
