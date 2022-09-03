 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal engineers impressive victory over Champaign Central 50-14

It was a tough night for Champaign Central which was overmatched by Normal in this 50-14 verdict.

Normal drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Champaign Central after the first quarter.

The Ironmen's offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Maroons at the intermission.

Normal jumped to a 50-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Normal and Champaign Central faced off on September 24, 2021 at Normal Community High School. For a full recap, click here.

