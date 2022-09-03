Normal engineers impressive victory over Champaign Central 50-14

It was a tough night for Champaign Central which was overmatched by Normal in this 50-14 verdict.

Normal drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Champaign Central after the first quarter.

The Ironmen's offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Maroons at the intermission.

Normal jumped to a 50-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.