Normal University trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 35-18 win over Springfield in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 26.

Springfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-6 advantage over Normal University as the first quarter ended.

The Senators took an 18-13 lead over the Pioneers heading to the halftime locker room.

Normal University broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-18 lead over Springfield.

Conditioning showed as the Pioneers outscored the Senators 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springfield and Normal University faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Normal University High School.

