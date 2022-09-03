 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Normal University dances past Springfield Southeast 27-14

  • 0

Normal University dumped Springfield Southeast 27-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

Tough to find an edge early, Normal University and Springfield Southeast fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Pioneers' offense moved in front for a 13-6 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Pioneers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 6-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Normal University and Springfield Southeast faced off on September 17, 2021 at Springfield Southeast High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recommended for you…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News