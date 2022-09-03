Normal University dances past Springfield Southeast 27-14

Normal University dumped Springfield Southeast 27-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

Tough to find an edge early, Normal University and Springfield Southeast fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Pioneers' offense moved in front for a 13-6 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Pioneers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 6-0 in the last stanza.

