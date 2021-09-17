Normal University finds its footing in victory over Springfield Southeast 43-21

Impressive was a ready adjective for Normal University's 43-21 throttling of Springfield Southeast in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.

Normal University drew first blood by forging a 22-0 margin over Springfield Southeast after the first quarter.

The Pioneers registered a 43-0 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

