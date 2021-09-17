 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Normal University finds its footing in victory over Springfield Southeast 43-21

  • 0

Impressive was a ready adjective for Normal University's 43-21 throttling of Springfield Southeast in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.

Normal University drew first blood by forging a 22-0 margin over Springfield Southeast after the first quarter.

The Pioneers registered a 43-0 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

In recent action on September 3, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University took on Jacksonville on September 3 at Normal University High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Highlights from St Teresa Meridian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News