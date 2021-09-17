Normal University finds its footing in victory over Springfield Southeast 43-21

Impressive was a ready adjective for Normal University's 43-21 throttling of Springfield Southeast in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.
Normal University drew first blood by forging a 22-0 margin over Springfield Southeast after the first quarter.
The Pioneers registered a 43-0 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
In recent action on September 3, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University took on Jacksonville on September 3 at Normal University High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.