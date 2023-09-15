Normal University grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Decatur MacArthur in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Normal University jumped in front of Decatur MacArthur 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Generals' expense.

Decatur MacArthur bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 28-7.

The Generals enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Normal University faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Normal University High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.