Normal University eventually beat Springfield Southeast 42-26 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Normal University darted in front of Springfield Southeast 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Normal University thundered to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pioneers chalked up this decision in spite of the Spartans' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Normal University and Springfield Southeast faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Normal University High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Normal University faced off against Springfield and Springfield Southeast took on Decatur MacArthur on Aug. 26 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.