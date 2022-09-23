Normal University stonewalls Decatur Eisenhower 35-0

Normal University's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Decatur Eisenhower 35-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23.
The last time Normal University and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 41-0 game on October 8, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 9 , Decatur Eisenhower squared off with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
