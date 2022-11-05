Not for the faint of heart: Williamsville topples Eureka 18-16

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Williamsville nipped Eureka 18-16 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5.

Williamsville darted in front of Eureka 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bullets' offense jumped in front for a 12-0 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Williamsville charged to an 18-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets closed the lead with a 16-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

