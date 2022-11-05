 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Not for the faint of heart: Williamsville topples Eureka 18-16

  • 0

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Williamsville nipped Eureka 18-16 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5.

Williamsville darted in front of Eureka 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bullets' offense jumped in front for a 12-0 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Williamsville charged to an 18-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets closed the lead with a 16-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News