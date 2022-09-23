Nowhere to hide: Mahomet-Seymour dominates Charleston from start to finish 55-14

There was no tuning necessary, Mahomet-Seymour opened in perfect harmony while drumming Charleston with a strong start on September 23 in Illinois football.

Mahomet-Seymour pulled in front of Charleston 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a lopsided 48-7 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston were both scoreless.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 55-14.

