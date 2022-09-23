 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nowhere to hide: Mahomet-Seymour dominates Charleston from start to finish 55-14

  • 0

There was no tuning necessary, Mahomet-Seymour opened in perfect harmony while drumming Charleston with a strong start on September 23 in Illinois football.

Mahomet-Seymour pulled in front of Charleston 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a lopsided 48-7 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston were both scoreless.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 55-14.

Recently on September 9 , Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Mt Zion in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mount Zion head football coach Patrick Etherton

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News