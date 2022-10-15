 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nowhere to hide: Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op dominates Danville Schlarman from start to finish 81-26

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op scored early and often in an 81-26 win over Danville Schlarman in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

In recent action on October 1, Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op faced off against Pawnee and Danville Schlarman took on Champaign St. Thomas More on October 1 at Danville Schlarman High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

