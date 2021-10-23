 Skip to main content
Ottawa Marquette makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Fisher 55-14

Ottawa Marquette raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-14 win over Fisher in Illinois high school football on October 23.

The first quarter gave the Crusaders a 34-0 lead over the Bunnies.

Ottawa Marquette's offense jumped on top to a 48-6 lead over Fisher at the intermission.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

