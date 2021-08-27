Over and out: Catlin Salt Fork punches through Dwight 60-12

Catlin Salt Fork controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 60-12 victory over Dwight at Dwight High on August 27 in Illinois football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

