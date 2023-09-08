Pana posted a narrow 30-22 win over Piasa Southwestern in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Pana an 8-0 lead over Piasa Southwestern.

The Panthers fought to a 16-8 halftime margin at the Piasa Birds' expense.

Piasa Southwestern tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 16-14 in the third quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, Pana and Piasa Southwestern squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Piasa Southwestern faced off against Gillespie.

