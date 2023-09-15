An early dose of momentum helped Pana to a 55-20 runaway past Virden North Mac in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Last season, Pana and Virden North Mac squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Pana High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Virden North Mac faced off against Gillespie and Pana took on Carlinville on Sept. 1 at Carlinville High School.

