Pana delivers smashing punch early to dump Staunton 49-7

Pana dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 49-7 victory over Staunton on September 17 in Illinois football. .

Pana drew first blood by forging a 49-7 margin over Staunton after the first quarter.

Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.

