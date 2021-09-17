Pana delivers smashing punch early to dump Staunton 49-7

Pana dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 49-7 victory over Staunton on September 17 in Illinois football. .
Pana drew first blood by forging a 49-7 margin over Staunton after the first quarter.
Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.
