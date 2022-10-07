 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pana drums Greenville with resounding beat 55-19

  • 0

Pana's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Greenville 55-19 in Illinois high school football action on October 7.

Last season, Pana and Greenville faced off on October 8, 2021 at Pana High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 23, Pana squared off with Piasa Southwestern in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News