Pana earns solid win over Carlinville 21-7

Pana put together a victorious gameplan to stop Carlinville 21-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pana and Carlinville faced off on October 22, 2021 at Carlinville High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on October 7, Pana squared off with Greenville in a football game. Click here for a recap

