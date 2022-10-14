Pana hammers Virden North Mac 42-21

Pana lit up the scoreboard on October 14 to propel past Virden North Mac for a 42-21 victory on October 14 in Illinois football action
Pana drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Virden North Mac after the first quarter.
Pana's offense darted in front for a 29-15 lead over Virden North Mac at the intermission.
Pana breathed fire to a 35-15 lead heading into the final quarter.
Pana got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.
In recent action on September 30, Pana faced off against Litchfield and Virden North Mac took on Greenville on September 30 at Greenville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.