Pana hammers Virden North Mac 42-21

Pana lit up the scoreboard on October 14 to propel past Virden North Mac for a 42-21 victory on October 14 in Illinois football action

Pana drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Virden North Mac after the first quarter.

Pana's offense darted in front for a 29-15 lead over Virden North Mac at the intermission.

Pana breathed fire to a 35-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

Pana got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

