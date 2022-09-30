Pana hits passing gear early to lap Litchfield 42-8

Pana stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 42-8 victory over Litchfield in Illinois high school football on September 30.

Pana moved in front of Litchfield 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense steamrolled in front for a 36-0 lead over the Purple Panthers at halftime.

Pana breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Purple Panthers narrowed the gap 8-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

