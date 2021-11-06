Pana imposes its will on Maroa-Forsyth 29-7

Pana controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 29-7 victory over Maroa-Forsyth during this Illinois football game.

The Panthers darted in front of the Trojans 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Pana's offense moved to a 14-0 lead over Maroa-Forsyth at halftime.

The Panthers' leg-up showed as they carried a 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

