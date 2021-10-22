Pana outlasts Carlinville 27-13

Pana put together a victorious gameplan to stop Carlinville 27-13 on October 22 in Illinois football action.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 6-6 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Pana broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-6 lead over Carlinville.
