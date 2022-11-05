 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pana outlasts Fairfield 68-50

Pana put together a victorious gameplan to stop Fairfield 68-50 during this Illinois football game.

Pana opened with a 16-6 advantage over Fairfield through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened an enormous 42-20 gap over the Mules at halftime.

Pana breathed fire to a 55-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mules rallied with a 22-13 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Panthers prevailed.

Recently on October 21, Pana squared off with Carlinville in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

