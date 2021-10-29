 Skip to main content
Pana soars over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 49-19

Pana didn't tinker around with Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond. A 49-19 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Illinois high school football victory on October 29.

Recently on October 15 , Pana squared up on Nokomis in a football game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave Pana a 28-7 lead over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond.

The Panthers' offense breathed fire to a 35-13 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Pana's upper-hand showed as it carried a 42-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

