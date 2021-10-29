Pana soars over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 49-19

Pana didn't tinker around with Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond. A 49-19 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Illinois high school football victory on October 29.

The first quarter gave Pana a 28-7 lead over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond.

The Panthers' offense breathed fire to a 35-13 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Pana's upper-hand showed as it carried a 42-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

