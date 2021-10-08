Pana staggers Greenville with punishing performance 68-21

Pana controlled the action to earn a strong 68-21 win against Greenville in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Pana a 14-6 lead over Greenville.

Pana's offense jumped on top to a 35-14 lead over Greenville at halftime.

The Panthers' command showed as they carried a 61-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.