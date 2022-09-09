Pana stonewalls Gillespie 47-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Gillespie as it was blanked 47-0 by Pana in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.

The first quarter gave Pana a 14-0 lead over Gillespie.

The Panthers' offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Miners at halftime.

Pana pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

