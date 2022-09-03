Pana uses explosive start to detonate Hillsboro 42-13

Pana shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Hillsboro 42-13 on September 2 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Pana a 21-7 lead over Hillsboro.

The Panthers' offense jumped in front for a 28-13 lead over the Hilltoppers at halftime.

Pana breathed fire to a 35-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

