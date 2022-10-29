 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pana's big first quarter sets up comfortable win over Auburn in Round 1 of the Class 2A playoffs

PANA -- Pana football took a 23-0 lead in the first quarter against Auburn on Friday in the Round 1 of the Class 2A playoffs and never let the Trojans get close in their 59-30 victory. 

Pana quarterback Max Lynch scored his first of five touchdowns a little more than a minute into the game on a two-yard run to put the Panthers up 7-0. 

IMG_5310_Snapseed.jpg Max Lynch

Pana's Max Lynch (6) ran for four touchdowns and threw for a fifth against Auburn. 

With 3:30 left in the quarter, Pana running back Carter Beyers scored from 14 yards out to make it 14-0. 

On Auburn's next drive, a errant snap to quarterback Talin Kern went out the back of the endzone for a safety. Lynch then ran in his second score following the free kick with :24 seconds left in the first quarter, giving Pana the lead 23-0. 

Auburn got on the board, 23-8, with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Kern to Jackson Kern with 10:41 left before halftime. 

Lynch responded with his third rushing touchdown from 30 yards out, extending the Panthers' lead to 29-14. Lynch surpassed 2,000 rushing yards on the season on Friday. 

The teams continued to score back and forth as Talin Kern threw a nine-yard score to Nathan Barth with 6:48 left before halftime. 

IMG_5519_Snapseed.jpg Carter Beyers

Pana running back Carter Beyers (8) had two rushing touchdowns against Auburn on Friday. 

Lynch scored touchdown No. 4 on the next drive on a one-yard run to make it 37-14. 

The Trojans scored one more time before halftime on a 15-yard run from Sawyer Smith, cutting Pana's lead to 37-22 at the break. 

The third quarter was all Pana as the Panthers scored 22 unanswered points. Evan Swisher scored on a three-yard run, Carter Beyers caught a 21-yard TD from Lynch and Isaiah Harbert scored from three yards out. 

IMG_5567_Snapseed.jpg Isaiah Harbert

Pana running back Isaiah Harbert (30) takes a hand off on Friday against Auburn. 

Pana led 59-22 going into the fourth quarter and Auburn's Smith added a second touchdown to make the final score 59-30. 

The Panthers move on to Round 2 and will play the winner of North Mac vs. Fairfield in Saturday's Round 1 matchup. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

