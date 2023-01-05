Pana's Max Lynch is the Herald & Review's 2022 Area Football Player of the Year

Photos: Pana 59, Auburn 30 in Round 1 of the Class 2A playoffs

PANA – In 2021, Pana quarterback Max Lynch had an outstanding junior season. Throwing for 1,563 yards and rushing for 1,323 yards more, he combined for 39 touchdowns to become the 2021 Herald & Review Area Football Player of the Year.

Panthers fans would rightfully be ecstatic if Lynch could match those number for his senior year. Instead, he did the unimaginable as Lynch kept his passing numbers similar – 1,430 yards in 2022 – while also nearly doubling his rushing yards to an H&R coverage area-high of 2,501 and scoring 45 total touchdowns.

"Max's season was amazing and he's maybe a once in a lifetime type of player that you get to coach and I'm glad I got the opportunity to do that," Pana head coach Trevor Higgins said. "He surpassed what we thought he could do. We were hoping to not have to use him as much because you never want to be a one-man show but when you watch the film, he made it that way because of his ability to run the football and make people miss. He's a special kid on and off the field."

Lynch repeats as the H&R's Area Football Player of the Year for 2022, becoming the first player to win back-to-back area awards since Newton quarterback Jake Semple did it in 2004 and 2005.

Lynch set a school record for rushing yards in a season and is the school's all-time leading rusher (4,048 yards). He's also No. 1 in rushing TDs in a season and career (53). In the passing game, he is No. 2 all-time in yards (3,341) and touchdown passes (41).

"I think it was a great year. I got to spend one last year with all the guys I've been playing with since fifth grade," Lynch said. "We went deep in the playoffs but we couldn't get done that we wanted to get done. It was still a fun run. It was good to go around one last time and finish out my career with them."

Pana opened their season with a disappointing loss to South Central Conference rivals Vandalia, 34-10, in Week 1 and then proceeded to win every game on their regular season schedule. Week 8 brought them then-undefeated Virden North Mac with a share of the conference title on the line. Lynch responded with a near-career game, throwing for 235 yards and two scores and rushing for 206 yards and three more scores.

"The North Mac game was probably my top moment. We came in as total underdogs and we came out and did what we knew we could do," Lynch said. "We showed them how we could play. Winning conference was pretty big. We were co-champions my sophomore year, won it outright last year and so it's good doing that for three years in a row. Hopefully they can get it done next year."

Lynch led the Panthers to a 10-2 record, advancing to the Class 2A quarterfinals before falling to eventual state champions St. Teresa. Lynch was on the field for nearly every Pana play, also recording 37 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery as a defensive back. Lynch views his success as the culmination of an all-around team effort.

"The offensive line, I've got to hand it to them. They got a lot of things done for us," Lynch said. "Also the receivers and the fullbacks blocking, they set us up for a lot of success for our run game throughout the whole year."

Before the season, Lynch had high expectations to take his play to the next level and credits Higgins with everything he knows about the quarterback position.

"Over the summer, we did a lot of explosive workouts to get faster, quicker and stronger. Coming in freshman year, I didn't really know anything about quarterback. I just knew you threw the ball," Lynch said. "Coach Higgins taught me a whole new dimension to the position. How to read coverages, how to read your blockers and how to run the ball the right way. He showed me what offense is all about and I learned a lot from him."

Lynch is a soft spoken leader and his impact on the team has been to set the standard for the hard work required to have a successful program.

"Max is a leader by example and he always goes out and gives his best effort for his team. In terms of leading the community, he has mentored elementary kids. He did a lot of work outside of the area off the football field for the community," Higgins said. "He is one of those type of kids that you want in your program and that you hope the younger guys looked up to and want to try to mimic. Wherever Max plays for college, he's definitely going to be a program changer for any college that that takes a chance on him."

Max hasn't made a final college football determination yet and he's playing on the basketball team this winter while planning to compete in track in the spring. He hopes to follow Pana's strong sprinting history that included state championship for Cody Klein in the 100 and 200-meter dash in 2019 and a silver in the 4x100 meter relay for Klein, Jared Beyers, Bryce Edmiston and Cameron Owens.

"I remember my freshman year joking around with Bryce Edmiston about breaking their 4x100 record. They had Cody Klein but we've got Carter Beyers and Hayden Stark, who are very fast," Lynch said. "I'm trying to get some icing on the cake of my high school career and try to get a state medal at track."

