Pana's rally cap fits just right in squeezing Piasa Southwestern 35-21

It started as a hard day's night but Pana banded together to spring past Piasa Southwestern 35-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.
Piasa Southwestern authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Pana at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers kept a 20-14 intermission margin at the Piasa Birds' expense.
Pana jumped to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Pana and Piasa Southwestern squared off with September 24, 2021 at Pana High School last season. For more, click here.
