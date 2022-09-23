Pana's rally cap fits just right in squeezing Piasa Southwestern 35-21

It started as a hard day's night but Pana banded together to spring past Piasa Southwestern 35-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 23.

Piasa Southwestern authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Pana at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers kept a 20-14 intermission margin at the Piasa Birds' expense.

Pana jumped to a 35-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

