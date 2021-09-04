 Skip to main content
Pawnee rains all over Galva 54-8

Pawnee controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 54-8 victory over Galva for an Illinois high school football victory on September 4.

The Indians' dominance showed as they carried a 34-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

Pawnee's offense jumped to an 18-8 lead over Galva at the intermission.

Pawnee drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Galva after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

