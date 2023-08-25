Paxton-Buckley-Loda didn't flinch, finally repelling Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 46-39 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.
Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School.
