Paxton-Buckley-Loda outduels Bloomington Central Catholic in spellbinding affair 28-25

The end of regulation merely triggered time for more action, before Paxton-Buckley-Loda topped Bloomington Central Catholic 28-25 in OT for an Illinois high school football victory on September 9.

Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda jumped in front of Bloomington Central Catholic 22-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Panthers and the Saints locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-3 edge.

The last time Bloomington Central Catholic and Paxton-Buckley-Loda played in a 13-12 game on September 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

