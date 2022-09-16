 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paxton-Buckley-Loda soars over Pontiac Township 43-6

  • 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Pontiac Township 43-6 on September 16 in Illinois football.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a close 13-0 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda thundered to a 36-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 final quarter, too.

Recently on September 2 , Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared off with Sparta in a football game . Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News