Paxton-Buckley-Loda soars over Pontiac Township 43-6

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Pontiac Township 43-6 on September 16 in Illinois football.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Panthers opened a close 13-0 gap over the Indians at halftime.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda thundered to a 36-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 final quarter, too.
