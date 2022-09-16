Paxton-Buckley-Loda soars over Pontiac Township 43-6

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Pontiac Township 43-6 on September 16 in Illinois football.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a close 13-0 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda thundered to a 36-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 final quarter, too.

