Paxton-Buckley-Loda stomps past St. Joseph-Ogden 28-0

  • 0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Paxton-Buckley-Loda squeeze St. Joseph-Ogden 28-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on October 8 , Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared up on Monticello in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

The Panthers' offense moved to a 13-0 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's dominance showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

