Paxton-Buckley-Loda topples Monticello 16-15

Paxton-Buckley-Loda wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 16-15 victory over Monticello in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Monticello showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Paxton-Buckley-Loda as the first quarter ended.

The Sages climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 9-0 lead at halftime.

The Sages enjoyed a 15-0 lead over the Panthers to start the fourth quarter.

The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 16-0 advantage in the frame.

