Paxton-Buckley-Loda tops Eureka 24-6

Paxton-Buckley-Loda notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Eureka 24-6 on October 30 in Illinois football.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda made the first move by forging an 8-0 margin over Eureka after the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense jumped on top to a 16-0 lead over the Hornets at halftime.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's leg-up showed as it carried a 16-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
