Paxton-Buckley-Loda tops Eureka 24-6

  • 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Eureka 24-6 on October 30 in Illinois football.

Recently on October 15 , Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared up on Tolono Unity in a football game .

Paxton-Buckley-Loda made the first move by forging an 8-0 margin over Eureka after the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense jumped on top to a 16-0 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's leg-up showed as it carried a 16-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

