Pearl City severs Decatur St. Teresa's hopes 48-33

Pearl City put together a victorious gameplan to stop Decatur St. Teresa 48-33 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 24.
Recently on November 13 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Breese Mater Dei Catholic in a football game . Click here for a recap
Pearl City made the first move by forging a 7-3 margin over Decatur St. Teresa after the first quarter.
The Wolves' offense breathed fire to a 30-14 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.