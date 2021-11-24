 Skip to main content
Pearl City severs Decatur St. Teresa's hopes 48-33

Pearl City put together a victorious gameplan to stop Decatur St. Teresa 48-33 for an Illinois high school football victory on November 24.

Recently on November 13 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Breese Mater Dei Catholic in a football game . Click here for a recap

Pearl City made the first move by forging a 7-3 margin over Decatur St. Teresa after the first quarter.

The Wolves' offense breathed fire to a 30-14 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

