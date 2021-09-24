Pekin blanks Canton in shutout performance 34-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Pekin shutout Canton 34-0 on September 24 in Illinois football.
Recently on September 10 , Canton squared up on Morton in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Dragons breathed fire in front of the Little Giants 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.
