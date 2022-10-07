Pekin comes to play in easy win over Canton 63-18

Pekin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-18 win over Canton in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.
Last season, Pekin and Canton squared off with September 24, 2021 at Canton High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on September 23, Canton squared off with Metamora in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
