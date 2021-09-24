Peoria designs winning blueprint on Champaign Centennial 30-20

Peoria put together a victorious gameplan to stop Champaign Centennial 30-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave the Lions a 12-7 lead over the Chargers.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 12-7 at intermission.

The third quarter gave Peoria a 30-7 lead over Champaign Centennial.

