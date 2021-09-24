Peoria designs winning blueprint on Champaign Centennial 30-20

Peoria put together a victorious gameplan to stop Champaign Centennial 30-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave the Lions a 12-7 lead over the Chargers.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 12-7 at intermission.
The third quarter gave Peoria a 30-7 lead over Champaign Centennial.
In recent action on September 10, Champaign Centennial faced off against Normal Community West and Peoria took on Danville on September 10 at Danville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.