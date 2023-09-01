Peoria Richwoods took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Springfield Southeast 24-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Peoria Richwoods a 14-0 lead over Springfield Southeast.

The Knights opened a monstrous 17-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Springfield Southeast tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 24-12 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

