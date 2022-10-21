Piasa Southwestern flies high over Gillespie 47-6

Piasa Southwestern handled Gillespie 47-6 in an impressive showing at Piasa Southwestern High on October 21 in Illinois football action.
Last season, Piasa Southwestern and Gillespie squared off with October 22, 2021 at Gillespie High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on October 7, Gillespie squared off with Virden North Mac in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.