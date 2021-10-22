 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Piasa Southwestern knocks out victory on Gillespie 35-18

  • 0

Piasa Southwestern tipped and eventually toppled Gillespie 35-18 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

Both offenses were muted in unproductive first and second quarters, resulting in a 0-0 intermission score.

The Piasa Birds broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-18 lead over the Miners.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jacksonville kicks a 25-yard field goal to make it 7-3 MacArthur leading in Q2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News