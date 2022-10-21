 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pittsfield takes victory lap past Riverton 34-12

Pittsfield ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Riverton 34-12 at Pittsfield High on October 21 in Illinois football action.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Pittsfield and Riverton were both scoreless.

The Saukees' offense jumped in front for a 28-0 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 34-6.

The Hawks closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the final quarter.

