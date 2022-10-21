Pleasant Plains ekes out victory against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 28-21

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Pleasant Plains didn't mind, dispatching New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 28-21 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 21.

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Pleasant Plains as the first quarter ended.

The Cardinals' offense darted in front for a 20-14 lead over the Pretzels at halftime.

Pleasant Plains moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

