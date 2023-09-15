Pleasant Plains knocked off Petersburg PORTA 35-18 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 7-6 advantage over Petersburg PORTA through the first quarter.

The Cardinals opened a narrow 14-6 gap over the Bluejays at the intermission.

Pleasant Plains roared to a 28-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bluejays' 12-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Petersburg PORTA squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pleasant Plains High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Petersburg PORTA faced off against New Berlin and Pleasant Plains took on Athens on Sept. 1 at Pleasant Plains High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.