Pleasant Plains takes down Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 49-22

Pleasant Plains earned its community's accolades after a 49-22 win over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 14-6 advantage over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central through the first quarter.

The Cardinals' offense breathed fire in front for a 28-6 lead over the Blue Jays at halftime.

Pleasant Plains roared to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Blue Jays' 16-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

