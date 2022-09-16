 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasant Plains takes down Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 49-22

  • 0

Pleasant Plains earned its community's accolades after a 49-22 win over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 14-6 advantage over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central through the first quarter.

The Cardinals' offense breathed fire in front for a 28-6 lead over the Blue Jays at halftime.

Pleasant Plains roared to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Blue Jays' 16-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News